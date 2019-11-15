Celtics' Daniel Theis: Upgraded to probable
Theis (finger) is considered probable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Theis now appears likely to play after previously being listed as questionable due to a finger sprain, an injury which caused him to miss the Celtics' previous contest. He went through a shootaround Friday morning without incident.
