Celtics' Daniel Theis: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday
Theis (thigh) has been upgraded to questionable in advance of Wednesday's preseason finale against the Hornets.
The injury is seemingly not as bad as the team originally thought, as there's a chance Theis will take the floor Wednesday. If he does, he could see solid time off the bench behind starter Al Horford considering Aron Baynes (knee) is out.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...