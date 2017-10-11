Play

Theis (thigh) has been upgraded to questionable in advance of Wednesday's preseason finale against the Hornets.

The injury is seemingly not as bad as the team originally thought, as there's a chance Theis will take the floor Wednesday. If he does, he could see solid time off the bench behind starter Al Horford considering Aron Baynes (knee) is out.

