Celtics' Daniel Theis: Walkthrough participant, could play
Theis (finger) participated in the Celtics' morning walkthrough and there is a chance he plays Wednesday against the Wizards, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Theis was originally listed as doubtful, but now it appears he's trending more toward questionable. More information should arrive as the team continues to ramp up its activity leading up to tipoff.
