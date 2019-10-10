Celtics' Daniel Theis: Will be available Friday
Theis (leg) practiced Thursday and will be available for Friday's matchup against the Magic, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
A strained right adductor has limited Theis in recent days, but he's recovered and ready to go for Friday. He'll look to carve out a role in the frontcourt around Enes Kanter, Robert Williams, Gordon Hayward and others.
