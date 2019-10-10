Theis (leg) practiced Thursday and will be available for Friday's matchup against the Magic, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

A strained right adductor has limited Theis in recent days, but he's recovered and ready to go for Friday. He'll look to carve out a role in the frontcourt around Enes Kanter, Robert Williams, Gordon Hayward and others.

More News
Our Latest Stories