Celtics' Daniel Theis: Will not return Friday
Theis will not return to Friday's game against the Jazz after suffering a facial injury, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.
Theis had not yet been in the game for one minute before suffering the injury. While the severity is not known at this time, it is serious enough to keep him sidelined Saturday. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.
