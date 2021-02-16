Theis (finger) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Theis will sit out in the first half of a back-to-back due to a sprained right finger that he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Wizards. His absence Tuesday should open up room for heightened workloads for Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams.
More News
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Questionable with sprained finger•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Available after finger sprain•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: One board shy of double-double•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Blocks four shots in win•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Back in starting five•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Shifts back to bench•