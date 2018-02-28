Theis (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's tilt against the Hornets, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Theis, despite being originally listed as probable, apparently experienced more discomfort than anticipated during morning shootaround, which will force him to sit out Wednesday's game. In his stead, Greg Monroe and Marcus Morris are candidates to see extra run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories