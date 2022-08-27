Gallinari (knee) appears to have avoided an ACL injury but will undergo an MRI on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Gallinari was helped off the court during Saturday's FIBA play following a non-contact knee injury suffered while attempting a eurostep. The damage seemed season-threatening at first, but he's apparently avoided anything quite that serious. More information should be available following the MRI.
