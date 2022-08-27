Gallinari was helped off the court after suffering a non-contact left knee injury Saturday during FIBA play, per a video from Yannis Psarakis of bnsports.gr.

Gallinari suffered the injury while attempting to eurostep around a defender. He hobbled his way out of bounds before eventually being physically supported by teammates and team personnel on the way to the locker room. Cesare Milanti of OverTime reports the initial fear is the veteran tore his left cruciate ligaments, but an MRI will be performed Sunday.