Gallinari (knee) said Tuesday he plans to do his rehab in Boston so he can be around the team, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Gallinari recently underwent a successful surgery to repair the ACL in his left knee, which he suffered while playing for the Italian national team in EuroBasket 2022. The Celtics haven't ruled the talented forward out for the entire season, and when asked if he'll return this year, Gallinari said he's taking his rehab one day at a time.