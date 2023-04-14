Gallinari (knee) has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Hawks on Saturday, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Gallinari has yet to play this season after undergoing ACL surgery in late September, but his goal was to return at some point during the Celtics' potential postseason run. However, Boston will likely have to advance through at least one round before the veteran forward has a real possibility of playing again.