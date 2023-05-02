Gallinari (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 2 in Boston, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Gallinari has yet to play this season while rehabbing from offseason ACL surgery. The Celtics have left open the possibility of the veteran returning late in the playoffs, but there hasn't been any recent updates suggesting he's close to game action.
More News
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Won't play Monday•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Remains out Thursday•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Won't play in Game 5•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Remains sidelined Sunday•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Won't play in Game 3•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Remains out for Game 1•