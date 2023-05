Gallinari (knee) is listed as out Monday for Game 7 of the Celtics' Eastern Conference Finals series versus the Heat.

The Celtics haven't officially commented on Gallinari's status for the rest of the postseason, but given that he hasn't played at all during the 2022-23 campaign while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, it's difficult to envision him having any sort of role even if he can gain clearance should Boston advance to the NBA Finals.