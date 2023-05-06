Gallinari (knee) is out for Sunday's Game 4 versus the 76ers, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Gallinari has not yet been ruled out for the playoffs, but it seems unlikely he will take the floor anytime soon. The veteran forward has missed the entire season while recovering from left knee surgery.
