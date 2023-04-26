Gallinari (knee) won't play in Game 6 against the Hawks on Thursday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Gallinari's absence won't affect Boston's rotation, as he has yet to suit up this season. However, the veteran forward does have aspirations of returning in these playoffs.
More News
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Won't play in Game 5•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Remains sidelined Sunday•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Won't play in Game 3•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Remains out for Game 1•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Still eyeing postseason return•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Plans to rehab in Boston•