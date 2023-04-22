Gallinari (knee) is out for Game 4 against the Hawks on Sunday.
The Celtics have not yet ruled out the possibility of Gallinari returning this postseason. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday's matchup with Atlanta.
More News
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Won't play in Game 3•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Remains out for Game 1•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Still eyeing postseason return•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Plans to rehab in Boston•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Surgery forthcoming•