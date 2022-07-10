Gallinari is expected to sign a deal with the Celtics on Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Gallinari was acquired by the Spurs in the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the Hawks, but he was subsequently waived by the Spurs and officially became a free agent Sunday, per Smith. Last season, the veteran forward averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 38.1 percent from deep across 66 appearances.