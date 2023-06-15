Gallinari (knee) exercised his $6.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gallinari didn't play for the Celtics in 2022-23 while recovering from knee surgery. However, he will have the chance to crack the rotation next season, as he is expected to be healthy. With Grant Williams (hand) becoming a restricted free agent this offseason, his potential departure could open up minutes for Gallinari to provide a veteran presence for a Boston team competing for the title.