Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Gallinari sustained this non-contact injury while playing for the Italian national team overseas in EuroBasket 2022. He suffered this same knee injury in 2013. The 33-year-old is expected to miss the year, given that the typical recovery time for a torn ACL is 6-12 months following surgery. He would've been a key rotational piece for the Celtics as instant offense off the bench. Expect Grant Williams' role to increase as he takes over Gallinari's minutes.