Gallinari (knee) said Thursday that he'll undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL in the next week to 10 days, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

Gallinari was diagnosed with the ACL tear in his left knee while playing for the Italian national team in EuroBasket 2022 in late August. The Celtics will likely provide an update on Gallinari's outlook once surgery is completed, but the expected recovery time typically associated with the ACL procedure is 6-to-12 months. As a result, Gallinari likely won't be a candidate to play for the Celtics until late in the regular season or playoffs, if at all.