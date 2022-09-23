The Celtics announced Friday that Gallinari underwent a successful left knee revision ACL repair.

Gallinari was diagnosed with an ACL tear in his left knee while playing for the Italian national team in EuroBasket 2022 in late August. The Celtics didn't provide further clarity on the forward's expected return timetable, but a 6-to-12 month absence is typically associated with ACL procedures. As a result, Gallinari likely wont be able to make his Celtics debut until late in the regular season or playoffs, if at all.