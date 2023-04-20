Gallinari (knee) is out Friday's game versus the Hawks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Galliari has yet to make his season debut after undergoing offseason ACL surgery. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Atlanta, but he is unlikely to play in this series.
More News
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Remains out for Game 1•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Still eyeing postseason return•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Plans to rehab in Boston•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Surgery forthcoming•
-
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari: Suffers torn ACL•