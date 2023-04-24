Gallinari (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Gallinari continues to work his way back from offseason ACL surgery and has yet to play this season. There's still a possibility he returns at some point during the postseason, but the Celtics haven't provided an update saying he's close to game action yet.
