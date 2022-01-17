Schroder closed with 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 104-92 win over the Pelicans.

With Marcus Smart (COVID-19 protocols) still sidelined, Schroder drew his fourth straight start. During that stretch, the veteran point guard is averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds. He continues to be a valuable asset for Boston and has filled in admirably during extended absences to the likes of Smart and Jaylen Brown, but when the Celtics are back to full strength, his production will likely be diminished.