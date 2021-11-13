Schroder recorded a season-high 38 points (16-27 FG, 3-9 3PT, 3-3 FG) to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 41 minutes in Friday's 122-113 victory over the Bucks.

Schroder came out of the gates hot in this one and never looked back. He is averaging 26.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists across 38.0 minutes in his three previous games with Jaylen Brown (hamstring) sidelined. Until the latter returns, the combo-guard figures to continue taking advantage of the opportunity for more usage.