Schroder energized Boston with 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Thursday's 95-78 win in Miami.

Schroder, Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith were part of a bench squad that carried the Celtics to victory. Jaylen Brown scored a team high 17, but left in the second half with a hamstring issue. Jayson Tatum scored only 10 points. But Schroder provided a critical boost on both sides of the floor. In particular, he was a key part of a defensive effort that held Boston's opponent under 80 points for the second night in a row. The speedy point guard ended the night with a +26 plus-minus ratio. His six dimes led the team.