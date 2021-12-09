Schroder provided 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-111 loss to the Clippers.

Schroder put forth a controlled effort against the Clippers, making half of his 16 field-goal attempts and turning the ball over only once. He finished second on Boston in scoring and led the team in assists in the loss. The veteran point guard has been solid in his first season with the Celtics, posting per-game averages of 17.6 points, 5.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers.