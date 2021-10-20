Schroder will come off the bench in Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

The writing was on the wall during the preseason, but it's now clear that Boston will roll with Marcus Smart as the No. 1 point guard, while Schroder figures to function as the sixth man. It wouldn't be a surprise if Schroder finds himself in the starting five at some point, but to begin the year Boston will go with Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams and Robert Williams. The Celtics are without Al Horford (COVID-19 protocols) on Wednesday.