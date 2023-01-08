White registered eight points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, five boards, three blocks and zero turnovers over 32 minutes in Saturday's 121-116 win in San Antonio.

This was White's first game back at San Antonio since last season's trade to Boston. The Spurs rolled out the tribute video, which inspired a beautiful 11 assist, zero turnover performance from White. The Celtics needed White's handles as point guard Marcus Smart got hurt (knee) and left the game early in the third quarter. Should Smart's injury linger, White and Malcolm Brogdon will both see more point guard duties Monday versus the Bulls.