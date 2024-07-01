White and the Celtics agreed to a four-year, $125.9 million extension Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Retaining White was the top priority for the Celtics coming into the offseason, and they acted quickly to get this done. Included in this deal is a player option for the final year of the deal. White was instrumental on both sides of the ball for Boston's championship run, averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 steals and 2.7 three-pointers.