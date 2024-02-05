White racked up 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 win over the Grizzlies.

It was business as usual for White, who put up numbers similar to his season averages during a blowout win. After a hot start to the campaign, White cooled off in January, but he's still producing enough to be considered for an All-Star spot. Julius Randle (shoulder) and Joel Embiid (knee) will presumably need to be replaced after suffering serious injuries recently, and White, along with teammate Kristaps Porzingis, are among the top options to join the festivities.