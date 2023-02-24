White had 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Thursday's 142-138 overtime victory over the Pacers.

White flirted with 20 points off the bench in Thursday's overtime victory, finishing three points shy of surpassing the 20-point mark for the fourth time in his last five games. White has tallied at least 15 points on 20 occasions this year.