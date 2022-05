White (personal) is available for Saturday's Game 3 against the Heat, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

White missed Game 2 due to the birth of his child, but the Celtics were still able to come away with a decisive 127-102 victory in Miami. White will presumably come off the bench for Game 3, as he has for most of the postseason. In his 12 playoff appearances, he's averaged 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 24.2 minutes.