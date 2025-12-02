Celtics' Derrick White: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
White will shake off a probable tag and will be returning from a one-game absence. Based off coach Joe Mazzulla's comments after White was held out of Sunday's game, the guard's absence was mostly precautionary. With White back in the mix, Payton Pritchard and Anfernee Simons could see less usage.
