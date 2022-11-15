White will come off the bench during Monday's contest against the Thunder.
The veteran point guard entered the Celtics' starting lineup in place of Jaylen Brown (knee) for their previous game, but White will return to the bench for Monday's contest. White is averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 25.0 minutes per game over his first 13 appearances this season.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Starting Saturday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Coming off bench•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Falls flat in loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Best game of season Saturday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: First double-digit outing in win•