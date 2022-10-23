White amassed 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 win over Orlando.

White had only scored 12 points combined over the first two games of the season, but he came out of nowhere to record an impressive outing Saturday while playing a prominent role in the team's win, hitting clutch bucket after clutch bucket. Despite the excellent outing, White is simply not going to score around the 25-point mark on a regular basis, and all signs point to this game being more of an outlier rather than the norm going forward.