White amassed 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 98-95 loss to the Heat.

With a depleted backcourt Tuesday night against Miami, White stepped up, delivering one of his better games this month. While his percentages weren't the best, he trailed only Jayson Tatum in scoring and assists for Boston and recorded both a steal and a block for the third straight game. The veteran guard's opportunity and usage fluctuate often with this Celtic roster, so he always seems to be riding that line between a solid add and a great stream option in most standard formats.