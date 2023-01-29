White logged 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 overtime win over the Lakers.

White blocked at least one shot for the fifth straight game, continuing to prove his worth as arguably the best shot-blocking guard in the league. He has also scored double-digits in four consecutive outings, putting up top-50 value over the past week. His value can ebb and flow depending on who is healthy, a fact that makes him a little hard to trust in standard fantasy formats. With that said, his role is relatively secure, and moving forward, his blocks alone should buoy his value enough to warrant consideration.