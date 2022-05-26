White generated 14 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, one rebounds, two steals and a block over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 93-80 Game 5 road win over the Heat.

White came off the bench and carried Boston in the first half, scoring 11 of their modest 37 points. The Celtics needed White's production, as a hobbled Marcus Smart (ankle) scored only five points and committed four fouls. Boston committed to a seven man rotation, with White essentially playing starter's minutes. White's defensive intensity and inside shooting made up for his poor outside shooting. With injuries pestering the Celtics' roster, White should again expect big minutes on Friday for Game 6 in Boston.