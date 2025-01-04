White logged 23 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 35 minutes in Friday's victory over the Rockets.

With Jaylen Brown (shoulder) ruled out for the second straight game, head coach Joe Mazzulla tapped White for an expanded role. He answered the call by torching the Rockets from deep, which should come as no surprise given that he's among the league leaders in catch-and-shoot three-pointers made per game this season at 2.6, which he makes at a 67.8 percent clip. White will be productive with or without Brown, but once the All-Star guard returns to the lineup, it's safe to expect White's volume in the offense to take a slight hit.