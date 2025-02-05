White finished Tuesday's 112-105 win over the Cavaliers with 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes.

White had just three points on 1 of 7 shooting entering halftime, but he rebounded in the second half with 17 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc. With Jaylen Brown in foul trouble and Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis struggling from the field, White provided the Celtics' offense a steady presence and helped hold off a Cavaliers comeback. White and the Celtics will return home to host the Mavericks on Thursday.