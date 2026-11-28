White logged 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one block over 31 minutes during the Celtics' 87-86 loss to the Hawks on Friday.

White was quiet for most of Friday night, but he helped keep the Celtics in the game by scoring nine of the team's 17 points in the fourth quarter, although that included a three-pointer at the buzzer to drop the deficit to one point. It was the fifth time this season that White attempted less than 10 field goals, yet he still finished as the Celtics' second-leading scorer behind Jayson Tatum (20). White is averaging 12.6 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks over 30.4 minutes per game in November, although he's connecting on only 28.6 percent of his three-point attempts on 6.5 3PA/G.