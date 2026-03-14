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White (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.

White has been given the green light to return from a one-game absence due to a right knee contusion, which will likely result in Payton Pritchard reverting to a bench role for Saturday's contest. In his last outing against the Spurs on Tuesday, White finished with 34 points, seven assists, five rebounds, one block and three three-pointers over 40 minutes.

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