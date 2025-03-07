White (teeth) will start the second half of Thursday's game against the 76ers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
White lost a tooth after taking an elbow to the face from an opposing player in the second quarter, though he's set to return for the final half. The combo guard should be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.
