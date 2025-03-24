White recorded 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 win over the Trail Blazers.

White finished just two assists away from a double-double, but he did more than just distribute the rock due to Jrue Holiday (shoulder) being sidelined, as he filled the stat sheet admirably. Racking up stats left and right has been a trend of White this season, though. He's averaging 18.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of March (nine appearances).