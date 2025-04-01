White posted 14 points (4-13 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Monday's 117-103 win over the Grizzlies.

White struggled badly with his shot and needed 13 shots to score 13 points, but fantasy managers will gladly overlook that based on how good he looked in other categories. White ended just two rebounds shy of recording his first triple-double of the season, and as long as he can continue filling out the stat sheet, he'll remain an excellent fantasy alternative in all formats.