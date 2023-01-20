White will not start in Thursday's game against the Warriors.
White will be pushed back to the bench with Jalen Brown (groin) back in action Thursday. In seven appearances off the bench this season, White has averaged 7.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals across 21.9 minutes.
