White isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
White was initially announced in the starting lineup, but the team made a last-minute change and elected to roll with a bigger starting five. Jaylen Brown will start at shooting guard and Jayson Tatum draws the start at small forward, allowing Grant Williams and Al Horford to start down low.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Falls flat in loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Best game of season Saturday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: First double-digit outing in win•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Drops five triples in loss Friday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Starting after all•