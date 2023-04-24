White registered 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Sunday's 129-121 victory over the Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

White continues to be a reliable threat on both ends of the court. Over the first four matchups of the opening-round series, the sixth-year guard has averaged 19.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocks with 58/52/88 shooting splits in 33.5 minutes per game.