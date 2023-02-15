White didn't travel with the team after Tuesday's game versus Milwaukee and will see an ear specialist due to having trouble hearing out of his left ear, Jared reports.

White tallied 27 points, 12 assists, two rebounds and three steals in 43 minutes during Tuesday's overtime loss. The 28-year-old guard's hearing problems leave his status for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons in doubt. If he is unable to suit up, his next chance will be after the All-Star break on Feb. 23 against Indiana.